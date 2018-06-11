Man admits killing uncle at Missouri farm, burning body

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting that he fatally shot his uncle and burned the body in a field.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 27-year-old Nicholas Preli of St. Charles was sentenced Monday after reaching a plea agreement and pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and evidence tampering.

Preli admitted shooting his uncle, 59-year-old Paul Fischer, on Fischer's farm in February 2017. Fischer's body was later found in a burning wood pile in a farm field in St. Charles County.

Authorities say the two men fought after Fischer complained Preli had cut ruts in a gravel driveway with an ATV. Preli told police his uncle had a hammer and he shot the man when he turned toward him with the hammer.

