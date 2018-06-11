Man admits child abuse in accidental shooting at day care

DETROIT (AP) — A man who helped run an unlicensed suburban Detroit home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 33-year-old Timothy Eubanks is awaiting sentencing July 10 after entering the plea on Monday, the day his trial was to start.

Authorities say Samantha Eubanks' 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their Dearborn home in September. One child was shot in the face. The other was wounded in the shoulder.

The couple's six children were placed with relatives after the shooting. Samantha Eubanks also is charged with child abuse. She's awaiting trial July 16.