Man admits bribing postal workers to steal credit cards

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted bribing postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail.

Olagoke Araromi pleaded guilty Monday to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 22-year-old Union Township man now faces up to 47 years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 9.

Federal prosecutors say Araromi and 24-year-old Moussa Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.

Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.

Dagno pleaded guilty earlier this month to the same charges as Araromi and is awaiting sentencing.