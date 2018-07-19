Man accused of killing wife denies mail fraud charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with killing his wife has pleaded not guilty to mail fraud charges related to embezzlement from his former employer, the Agri-Mark Cabot cheese-making plant in Cabot.

Fifty-eight-year-old Randall Swartz, of Orleans, was charged in the May 15 shooting death of his 54-year-old wife, Thea Swartz.

Authorities say Randall Swartz was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso. He later pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, he also denied federal mail fraud charges accusing him of defrauding Agri-Mark for more than 10 years while working as a maintenance manager for the plant. He's accused of buying hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of parts with company funds and using them to build machines sold in his side business selling maple syrup production equipment.