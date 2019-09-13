Man accused of killing pitcher's family will be evaluated

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for the man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the order was made Thursday by Judge Brian Turpin in the Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. The evaluation for 18-year-old Matthew Bernard is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens , a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple's 1-year-old child.

Bernard has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and related charges.