Man accused of killing pitcher's family has been arraigned

Montgomery Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg wipes away tears during a news conference about pitcher Blake Bivens' wife and child who were killed in a triple homicide, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. A Virginia man appears to have used a .30-30 rifle and a sledgehammer in a deadly rampage that claimed the lives of minor league baseball player Blake Biven's wife, 1-year-old son and mother-in-law, according to court documents released Thursday. (Kirsten Fiscus/Montgomery Advertiser via AP) less Montgomery Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg wipes away tears during a news conference about pitcher Blake Bivens' wife and child who were killed in a triple homicide, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. ... more Photo: Kirsten Fiscus, AP Photo: Kirsten Fiscus, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man accused of killing pitcher's family has been arraigned 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher has been formally arraigned.

Officials with the Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court said by phone Thursday that Matthew Bernard was arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and weapons-related charges. The 18-year-old is being held in jail without bail.

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and her mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens , a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple's 1-year-old child.

Court officials said Bernard's court-appointed attorney is James Martin. He did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.