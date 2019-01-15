Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend pleads guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in suburban Cleveland has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Yaphet Bradley killed Miriam Johnson in the bedroom of her Cleveland Heights apartment last year. The 36-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Monday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County to charges that also included tampering with evidence and corpse abuse.

The county medical examiner said Johnson died of a gunshot to the head and several stab wounds. Authorities say she was last known to be alive in February. Her body was found in March.

The judge can sentence Bradley to life in prison, with or without a chance of parole.

A message seeking comment was left at Bradley's attorney's office.