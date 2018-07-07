Man accused of groping jogger in Mississippi gets 100-days

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of groping a jogger in Mississippi back in May is serving a 100-day sentence on a disturbing the peace charge.

WLBT-TV reports police said Ronald Bryant, of Jackson, at the time of the alleged crime, could only be charged with disturbing the peace. But Chief John Neil says he's working to get Bryant's parole revoked on a 2010 rape conviction in Hinds County.

His jail sentence ends Sept. 5.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com