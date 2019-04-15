Man accused of fatally shooting his father in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot and killed at his home in Mississippi and that his son is charged with murder.

Ridgeland police Chief John Neal tells news outlets that 67-year-old Henry Lee Gray was fatally shot Sunday afternoon by his son, 39-year-old Robert Lee Shelton.

Police say Shelton fled the scene after the shooting. His father was found on the living room floor with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

They say interviews with family helped officers identify Shelton as the shooter. Investigators do not know a motive for the shooting.

Shelton was taken into custody in Belzoni, which is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Ridgeland. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.