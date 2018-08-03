Man accused of fatally shooting deputy to plead guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The spokesman for the Pierce County sheriff's office says the man who fatally shot a deputy will plead guilty and receive life in prison without parole.

The News Tribune reports 33-year-old Frank Pawul is accused of fatally shooting Pierce County sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney earlier this year as the deputy was responding to a reported home invasion.

Spokesman Ed Troyer says Pawul is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

Two other people remain on trial in the Jan. 7 killing of the deputy.

The 34-year-old deputy of Yelm is survived by his wife and three sons.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com