Man accused of fatally beating father with piece of lumber

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Dunn County man fatally beat his elderly father with a piece of lumber, telling investigators it was payback for years of physical and emotional abuse he endured as a child, according to prosecutors.

Gary Styer, 51, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 15 death of 78-year-old Edward Styer in rural Colfax.

According to a criminal complaint, Gary Styer went to his father's bedroom while he was sleeping and began beating him in the head and torso withe a 2 by 4.

WQOW-TV reports an autopsy showed multiple blunt force injuries including broken facial bones and skull and vertebrae fractures.

Styer is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Court records say he will be assigned a public defender.