Man accused of breaking into DC home, sexually abusing woman

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man is accused of breaking into a Washington, D.C., home and sexually abusing a woman inside it.

WTOP-FM reports 26-year-old Theodore Tinsley has been arrested and charged with burglary one and first-degree sexual abuse. A police statement says Tinsley broke into the home early Sunday morning and attacked the woman before fleeing on foot.

It's unclear if there's any connection between the victim and Tinsley, who authorities say has no fixed address. It also is unclear if Tinsley has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

