Man accused of attacking woman after jail release flees

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man who last weekend allegedly assaulted the same White Center woman he was convicted of raping in September has apparently fled to Mexico.

The Seattle Times reports sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott posted an update Thursday on the case along with a photo of suspect Francisco Carranza-Ramirez.

It shows him with short hair and a clean-shaven face. A photo of him released earlier this week showed him with long black hair, a beard and mustache.

Abbott says his warrants for arrest on charges including assault and harassment will remain active.

Carranza-Ramirez entered an Alford plea to a rape charge in February, admitting ajury would likely find him guilty. He was released from jail last Thursday.

Abbott says U.S. Marshals are helping sheriff's detectives and working with Mexican authorities to find and arrest Carranza-Ramirez.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com