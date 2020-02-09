Man accused of abducting son in 1987 faces bail hearing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is set to return to court in Toronto for a bail hearing.

Allan Mann Jr. is being detained pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.

Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann's relatives provided key information, officials said.

He pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government benefits and sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was extradited from New York City to Toronto on Wednesday after his prison sentence ended.

Mann first appeared in court on Thursday to face an abduction charge. The hearing was adjourned to Monday. It isn't clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Mann's son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann's arrest.