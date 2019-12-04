Man accused of 2013 rape after sex assault kit tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged with first-degree rape, accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman in downtown Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the single-count indictment resulted from the testing of the alleged victim’s sexual assault kit.

Frank Domont Hall Jr. pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The alleged crime happened Feb. 24, 2013, in a multi-unit building.

The indictment marks the 11th in the Multnomah Cunty resulting from a grant-funded program to send the Portland Police Bureau’s glut of unanalyzed sexual assault kit evidence to a private lab for testing. Five of the prosecutions have resulted in convictions; the others are pending trial.

Portland police arrested Hall last week.

He’s currently on probation for harassment and criminal mischief. Court records say Hall has been living in a tent for years.

Thousands of sexual assault evidence kits sat untouched by Portland police until public pressure grew to have them analyzed. With a $2 million grant from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Multnomah, Marion and Lane counties sent 2,610 kits to a private lab for testing in the last three years.

Results from the kits continue to be investigated.