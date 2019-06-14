Man accused of 1986 killing to be returned to Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Maine man accused of raping and strangling an 11-year-old girl in 1986 is being brought back to Connecticut to face murder and kidnapping charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Marc Karun agreed not to fight extradition during a court appearance in Bangor, Maine, on Friday and was expected to be brought back to Norwalk, Connecticut, later in the day to be booked into jail. He's expected to be arraigned Monday at Norwalk Superior Court.

Kathleen Flynn was killed on Sept. 23, 1986, while walking home from her school in Norwalk.

An arrest warrant says that although DNA testing on Karun came back either negative or inconclusive, Kathleen was killed in a similar fashion to four other attacks on females of which Karun was convicted.

Messages were left for Karun's lawyers on Friday.