Man accused in wrong-way crash that killed 5 faces trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man accused in a wrong-way crash in Vermont that killed five teenagers is scheduled to go on trial this week.

Jury selection is expected to start Monday in Burlington for the trial of Steven Bourgoin.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder for the Oct. 8, 2016, crash in Williston.

Police say Bourgoin caused the Interstate 89 crash, before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes.

Four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire were killed.

The trial is scheduled to start on Wednesday.