Man accused in stabbings sent to hospital for evaluation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of stabbing a mother and daughter in a Wells Fargo bank branch in December has been transferred to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment and an evaluation of his ability to help in his defense.

At a Feb. 10 hearing, Washington County Circuit Judge Ricardo Menchaca committed Salvador Martinez-Romero to the state hospital for “hospital level care,” according to the order filed with the court. The judge’s decision came in response to a motion filed by Martinez-Romero, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Records regarding Martinez-Romero’s mental state have been sealed by the court.

Lawyers for Martinez-Romero also have expressed concerns about his mental competency.

Martinez-Romero faces charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and seven counts of robbery in connection with the Dec. 18 incident that began at a Beaverton shopping center.

Janet Risch, 72, of Beaverton died at the scene and Debra Thompson, 53, of Beaverton was critically injured at a Wells Fargo branch in the Murrayhill Marketplace.

That day, authorities say, Martinez-Romero was dropped off at a nearby grocery store, where he bought the knife used in the attack.

Police said he then burst into the bank and fatally stabbed Risch. Thompson was wounded in the neck.

After fleeing, Martinez-Romero confronted Ian Day, 27, of Beaverton, in a nearby parking lot, police said. Martinez-Romero allegedly stabbed Day and stole his car. He then confronted Martha Bashir, 50, in the driveway of her house, stabbed her and stole her car, police said.

His next court date is May 19, when the judge will take up Martinez-Romero’s mental capacity to take part in his own defense.