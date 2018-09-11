Man accused in fatal DUI back to jail following ICE arrest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Salem, Oregon, couple while driving drunk was on his way back to jail following his arrest by deportation officers.

Eduardo De La Lima-Vargas, 39, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents when he left the Marion County jail after posting bail Thursday. The Statesman Journal reports that Marion County prosecutors filed a motion to reconsider holding him without bail in order to prevent his removal from the United States so he can face prosecution for his alleged crimes here before being deported to Mexico.

According to ICE officials, De La Lima-Vargas is a citizen of Mexico residing illegally in the United States.

Marion County Judge David Leith ruled in the prosecutors' favor, and on De La Lima-Vargas was en route to Salem from an ICE detention facility in The Dalles, Oregon.