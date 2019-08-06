Man accused in downtown shooting changes plea on gun charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with shooting into a crowd outside a bar in downtown Burlington and seriously injuring a bystander last year has changed his plea to federal gun charges.

WCAX-TV reports that 37-year-old Rashad Nashid on Monday pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession related to the shooting outside Nectar's in February 2018 and his firing of an assault rifle at a shooting range the day before.

Nashid was not allowed to have a gun because of prior convictions in New Jersey. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on the federal charges. The recommended sentence now as part of the plea is 11 to 15 years.

He also faces state charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the shooting.

