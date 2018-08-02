https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-accused-in-chiropractor-s-killing-pleads-not-13126698.php
Man accused in chiropractor's killing pleads not guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of a former chiropractor.
Owen Morris entered his plea Wednesday during his arraignment hearing. The 21-year-old Warren man is accused of stabbing chiropractor Clive Bridgham to death.
Police found 67-year-old Bridgham dead in his East Providence home Jan. 11. Authorities have described the killing as "particularly brutal."
Morris and other patients had filed a complaint in 2016 alleging Bridgham violated professional boundaries. He surrendered his license as a result.
An attorney for Morris declined to comment after Wednesday's hearing. Morris is being held without bail.
View Comments