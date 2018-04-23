Man, 25, killed in motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash on Hwy 212 near Happy valley.

Oregon State Police say Mitchell Vandoren of Milwaukie was riding a Honda B6S Sunday when he hit the rear of a Kio Rio driven by a 20-year-old man. KOIN reports the man pulled over and checked the damage to his car but continued driving. He then pulled over another time to check damage but continued driving before being stopped by a Happy Valley Police Sergeant.

Vandoren was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking at speed as a factor in the crash.

The other man was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons.