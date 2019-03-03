Man, 23, dies after shooting at apartment building

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Malden.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office on Sunday identified the victim as Jeury Batista, of Salem. He was found shot early Saturday evening at an apartment complex in the city and later died at a hospital.

No one has been charged in the killing but investigators say it did not appear to be a random incident.