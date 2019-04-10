Malaysia former first lady hit with fresh corruption charge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been hit with a new corruption charge over a solar energy contract, adding to earlier charges against her.

Rosmah Mansor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accepting a 5 million ringgit ($1.22 million) bribe through her aide from a manager at Jepak Holdings, which secured a contract from the Education Ministry.

In November, Rosmah pleaded not guilty to soliciting 187.5 million ringgit ($45.8 million) in 2016 from a manager at Jepak for her help in securing the contract and later receiving 1.5 million ringgit ($399,075) in 2017.

Rosmah has also been charged with laundering illegal proceeds and tax evasion in a massive graft scandal that led to Najib's electoral loss last May.