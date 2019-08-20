Malaysia bans Indian Muslim preacher from public activities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say an Indian Muslim preacher, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and hate speech, has been banned from any public activities after racial slurs in his recent speeches sparked outrage in Malaysia.

Zakir Naik was grilled a second time by police on Monday for 10 hours after they received more than 100 complaints over remarks he made questioning the loyalty of minority Hindus and saying that ethnic Chinese are guests in Malaysia.

Police spokesman Asmawati Ahmad said Tuesday all public activities involving Zakir are banned to "avoid any controversy and hostility, and the potential to cause a tense atmosphere" in the multiethnic country.

The government has been reluctant to deport Zakir due to concerns for his safety but recently said he has overstepped his boundaries.