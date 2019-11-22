Maine man to be sentenced for infant’s death

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is due to be sentenced for the death of a 6-month-old-boy in Millinocket, Maine.

A judge found Jessee Mackin guilty of manslaughter in the baby’s death in May, 2015. Mackin was living with the baby's mother in Millinocket at the time. The baby, Larry Earl Lord, died after being brought unresponsive to a hospital.

Mackin is being sentenced Friday in Superior Court in Bangor.

The baby was the son of Anthony Lord, who's serving two life prison sentences for a shooting rampage that claimed two lives and injured four others in 2015. Lord said he was overcome with grief over his son's death before the shootings.