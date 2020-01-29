Maine man charged in crash that killed passenger

ORLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine charged a man with multiple crimes after his pickup truck crashed in Orland, killing a passenger.

Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland, was driving in his hometown on Tuesday when the crash happened, police said. Police said he lost control on a left-hand corner, went off the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash killed Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland, police said.

Police charged Cunningham with manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Police were still reconstructing the crash on Wednesday. Cunningham was taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. It was unclear if he was represented by a lawyer.