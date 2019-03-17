Maine State Police investigating apparent murder suicide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide following a standoff in Presque Isle

State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland says officers were called early Sunday to a home on Reach Road.

No information has been released about the people who died or the circumstances of the case.

McCausland says detectives and members or the evidence response team are expected to be on the scene for much of the day.