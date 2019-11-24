Maine AG investigates officer involved shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine police say an officer shot and injured a man who was wanted on charges of domestic assault and cruelty to animals.

The Augusta Police Department says officers responded to a residence on Sunday morning to locate 27-year-old Augusta resident Robert Farrington, who was wanted by the Fairfield Police Department. They say Officer Sabastian Guptill shot Farrington during an altercation.

Police said Farrington is in stable condition. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. A phone number listed under his name in Augusta was disconnected.

WCSH-TV reports the attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Guptill was not injured and is on paid administrative leave.