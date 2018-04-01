Madison police arrest man passed out with foot on car brake

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison authorities say a 36-year-old man has been arrested for intoxicated driving after police found him passed out in the driver's seat of a car with his foot on the running vehicle's brake.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says officers were dispatched early Sunday morning after a neighbor called about a car parked in the middle of the road.

Koval says the driver released the brakes when awakened, and the car moved slowly for about 40 feet before hitting a parked vehicle.