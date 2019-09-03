MGM to use Vegas shooting site as community center, parking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts says it plans to convert the shuttered Las Vegas Strip festival grounds that were the site of a 2017 mass shooting into a community and athletic center and parking for the new stadium being built for the NFL's Oakland Raiders.

MGM Resorts announced the plans in a statement Tuesday. The company owns the site of Route 91 festival grounds and the Mandalay Bay casino-resort, where a gunman in a high-rise suite opened fire on the crowd of 22,000, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

The shooting was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

MGM says in its statement that it knows that the festival grounds "will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there," and it plans to create a space on the property to remember the victims of the shooting.