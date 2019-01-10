Lyon County man convicted of trying to run over deputy

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A Lyon County man faces one to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to run over a sheriff's deputy in Silver Springs.

A district court jury in Yerington found Florencio Brito guilty Tuesday of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Nevada Appeal reports Brito threatened to kill someone with a screwdriver and harm police officers during a domestic dispute on May 2.

When Lyon County sheriff's deputies attempted to talk to him, he jumped in a car and tried to run over a deputy then crashed into another deputy's vehicle before he was taken into custody.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye says that thanks to the deputies' actions, no one was harmed.

In addition to prison time, Brito faces up to a $10,000 fine at his sentencing March 4.

