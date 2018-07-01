Lyft driver suspected of stabbing passenger in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Police say a Lyft driver was arrested on allegations he stabbed and injured a passenger during a fight.

Officer Robert Heims says the driver argued with three passengers after they were unable to give him a drop-off location early Sunday. Heims says the driver ordered the passengers out of the car and then allegedly stabbed one of them as the fight continued near the University of San Diego.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

City News Service reports the 33-year-old suspect was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.