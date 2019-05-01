Louisiana teacher arrested for improper student relationship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A teacher at a school in Lake Charles has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Deidre R. Smith, of Sulphur, faces charges of first-degree rape and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

KPLC-TV reports Smith was released after posting $50,000 bond set by state District Judge Robert Wyatt. It's unknown if she is represented by an attorney.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Myers says Smith teaches at Lake Charles Charter Academy and the alleged victim is 10-years-old.

Myers says an investigation began Tuesday when the sheriff's office received a complaint from a school administrator about Smith. Myers says the alleged inappropriate contact with the boy had occurred since the end of 2018. Detectives say Smith allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.

