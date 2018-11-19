Louisiana sheriff investigating shooting death, body found

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a man has been found shot dead inside a New Orleans-area apartment.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto tells news outlets the man was discovered Sunday night in a one-bedroom apartment in Metairie. Lopinto says authorities haven't confirmed his identity yet, or if he was a resident of the apartment complex.

The sheriff said during a news conference that investigators found bullet casings, but he didn't know at the time how many shots had been fired. He says the area is normally quiet.

The shooting report came hours after Lopinto's office confirmed it was investigating a body found in Waggaman. Sheriff's office spokesman Glenn Boyd says a child riding an all-terrain vehicle discovered the remains in a ditch, but what caused the person's death is unclear.