Louisiana opens new youth lock-up, part of therapeutic model

BUNKIE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say the first youth lock-up facility built as part of the state's therapeutic care model has opened, after years of delays from lagging government funding.

The Advocate reports officials including Gov. John Bel Edwards attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. It holds 14 children who were transferred last week from one of Louisiana's three other "secure care" facilities.

The state stopped routing 17-year-olds through the adult criminal justice system who are arrested for non-violent crimes under a law change that took effect March 1. They are directed to the juvenile prosecution system instead.

Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary James Bueche says the facility was built in accordance with the latest recommendations and is focused on rehabilitation, therapy and community.

