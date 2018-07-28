Louisiana man sentenced to 260 years for raping young girl

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man who raped a young Missouri girl beginning when she was 5 has been sentenced to 260 years in prison.

Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd announced 49-year-old Robert McDonald, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was sentenced Thursday. He was found guilty in May of 10 felony sex crimes.

Zahnd said the victim disclosed in 2012 that McDonald repeatedly raped and sexually abused her when she was between 5 and 7. The victim's sister testified McDonald had also touched her in a sexual way.

The jury found McDonald to be a predatory sexual offender.

Four of McDonald's sentences are life sentences with no eligibility for parole until he serves 50 years in prison. Those sentences will run consecutively, resulting in a total prison sentence of 260 years.