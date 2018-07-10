Louisiana gymnastics coach accused again of child sex abuse

LULING, La. (AP) — A gymnastics coach in Louisiana accused earlier this year of sexually abusing at least six children has been arrested on new child sex charges.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 26-year-old Jonathan West was arrested Friday by Kenner Police on charges including sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The Luling Flipnastics coach is accused of sexually abusing children while giving them rides home and having them send him sexual videos through social media.

West was arrested in May and June by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, respectively, and charged with similar crimes. West also was rearrested Friday by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on new charges including sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com