'Lone Ranger Bandit' pleads guilty to armed robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man known as the "Lone Ranger Bandit" has pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies.

KOIN reports that Jay Noble admitted to sticking up three businesses over the course of his one-month spree, spanning from December 2017 to January 2018.

Authorities say in most of the robberies, Noble used a revolver and wore a facemask to demand money from the victims.

The 33-year-old was arrested last September, after being found with the revolver and driving the 1988 Camry that was described in one of the robberies.

He pleaded guilty Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for early September.