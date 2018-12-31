https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/London-police-arrest-39-for-attempted-murder-13499381.php
London police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing
LONDON (AP) — British police say 39 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in west London.
Police said Monday that the victim was a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place early Monday morning on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith.
The suspects were arrested at a property near the scene and are being questioned. They have not been identified or charged.
Police did not reveal details about the incident.
