Little Rock man sentenced to 3 years for killing daughter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 24-year-old Little Rock man has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing his 5-month-old daughter.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that James Menelao Tomassini was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in January to manslaughter in the 2017 death of Milah Tomassini.

Tomassini did not testify, but submitted a written statement that included an apology to the infant's mother, with whom he lived in North Little Rock at the time.

In the statement, Tomassini said he is not evil, loves his daughter "through prayers and thoughts," and "did not do anything intentionally."

A state medical examiner said the child suffered shoulder fractures, a leg fracture, and brain injuries with evidence of rib fractures that were healing.

Tomassini had faced up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge.

