Lincoln man sentenced for burglary of Nebraska coach Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Lincoln man to prison for burglarizing the Lincoln home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong on Tuesday sentenced 21-year-old Andrew M. Williams to three to five years in prison. He could be eligible for parole in just over a year.

In December, Williams pleaded guilty to burglarizing Frost's home on July 29 as well as possession of methamphetamine in a separate case.

At the hearing, Williams apologized to Frost.

Two 17-year-olds also were arrested in connection with the burglary. They are awaiting trial in adult court.

