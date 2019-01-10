Lincoln man guilty of 2016 armed robberies of bank, stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been found guilty in the armed robberies of a bank and several convenience stores.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said Thursday in a news release that 27-year-old Shawn Brooks was convicted by a federal jury in Lincoln of 13 robbery and gun-related counts. The jury also found that Brooks should receive enhanced sentences for brandishing a gun during some of the robberies and for firing a gun during the bank robbery.

Prosecutors say Brooks and a co-defendant, Marcus Remus, robbed the bank and five convenience stores, all in Lincoln, in 2016. Brooks fired a gun several times at bank employees during that robbery. Remus is accused of shooting a gas station clerk in the pair's final robbery before being arrested.

Brooks faces life in prison when he's sentenced April 12.