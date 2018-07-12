Lincoln doctor pleads not guilty to drug, firearms charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln doctor accused of using patients and employees to obtain prescription drugs for himself has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Court records say Dr. Jeffrey Fraser entered the pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The charges: obtaining controlled substance by fraud and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred from March 2014 into January this year. The records don't show that a trial date has been set.

The 61-year-old is accused of being addicted to hydrocodone and oxycodone and possessing a revolver.