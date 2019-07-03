Life sentence for accomplice of Kenya attack that killed 148

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court sentenced one man to life in jail and two others to 41 years each for being accomplices to the 2015 Garissa University attack in which 148 people were killed.

Phone records and handwriting linked the three to the attack in eastern Kenya which killed mostly university students.

The three were also found to be members of the al-Shabab Islamic extremist group based in neighboring Somalia which claimed responsibility for the attack. Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks inside Kenya since 2011, as retribution for Kenya sending troops into Somalia to counter the al-Qaida-linked fighters.

Rashid Charles Mberesero was sentenced to life in jail while Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Hassan Aden Hassan were sentenced to 41 years each after being convicted last month of assisting the attack.