Life in prison for habitual offender shot by Reno police

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An armed Las Vegas man who was on parole when he was shot by Reno police after pointing a stolen gun at an officer has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Washoe District Judge David Hardy sentenced 34-year-old Patrick Michael Wootan last week as a habitual offender.

Wootan pleaded guilty earlier to assault of an officer with a deadly weapon committed by a parolee, possession of a stolen firearm and stolen vehicle.

It marked his 12th felony conviction.

Wootan was arrested in January after he fled the scene when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding near Reno High School.

The officer chased him on foot before Wootan pulled a loaded gun and was shot by the officer. He was treated at a local hospital. The officer wasn't hurt.