Leaked UN report shows failed investigation on sexual abuse

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations botched its investigation into accusations of sexual abuse in Central African Republic, letting down victims, according to a draft report.

The report, written in 2017 but not yet made public, was leaked to The New Humanitarian and seen by The Associated Press.

An AP investigative series in 2017 uncovered roughly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by U.N. peacekeepers around the world over a 12-year period.

The roughly 11,000 peacekeepers in Central African Republic had the most sexual misconduct allegations — 52— of any U.N. peacekeeping mission in 2016.

The failed investigation into the allegations in the Central African Republic cost the U.N. more than $480,000.

Inadequate storage ruined DNA samples that had been collected to connect victims to their alleged perpetrators, according to the report.