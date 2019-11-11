Lawyer who admitted inmates' cellphone use is disbarred

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas attorney who pleaded guilty to a felony charge for allowing her clients to use cellphones while in jail has been disbarred from practicing law in Nevada.

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday issued a decision stating that Alexis Plunkett's misconduct hurt the legal system, her profession and her clients.

Plunkett in March pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The charge stems from Plunkett's jail visits to two former clients, including her then-boyfriend. Plunkett said the cellphone was used to make calls regarding bail, which she believed she was authorized to do.

She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email that she is devastated by the Nevada high court's decision and her "mistaken help" cost her a career and livelihood.

___

