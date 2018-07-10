Lawyer readies insanity defense for man charged in murder

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a New Hampshire man accused of killing a delivery driver and raping a convenience store clerk in Massachusetts may pursue an insanity defense.

The Salem News reports 22-year-old Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation at his attorney's request. Brito's attorney, Joseph Collins, told a judge Monday he expects to file a notice for a "lack of criminal responsibility" defense.

Prosecutors will be able to hire their own experts to evaluate Brito.

Authorities say Brito shot and killed a driver in Lynn on March 27, then drove to North Andover where he sexually assaulted the clerk and robbed the store.

He was linked to the earlier drive-by in Lawrence in which two women were injured and is awaiting arraignment.

A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com