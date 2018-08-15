Lawyer involved in Greitens' case to be investigated

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer violated a gag order in the invasion of privacy case against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison appointed Gerard "Jerry" Carmody to investigate a "charge of indirect criminal contempt" against Albert Watkins in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday. Carmody also is investigating claims that an investigator committed perjury.

In June, Burlison threatened to fine or jail Watkins over a news release and a 20-minute impromptu April news conference in downtown St. Louis. Burlison says Watkins may have violated a gag order in the invasion of privacy case against Greitens, which was later dismissed.

Watkins said only that he is "respectful of the court's decision."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com